Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a suspect/s after a dog was shot with a pellet gun and had to undergo emergency surgery.
The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Unit is investigating an animal cruelty case that reportedly took place on August 2 at 3 p.m. on Kibbe Road in President Township, Venango County.
The police report states that an unknown suspect or suspects allegedly shot a Golden retriever with a pellet gun.
The dog needed emergency surgery based on its injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Franklin and refer to incident number PA23-1010617.