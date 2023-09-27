Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed for a Pennsylvania man after he allegedly threatened to kill someone before firing a weapon into the air.

Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin reported on Sept. 27 that they responded to Rocky Grove Ave in Sugarcreek Borough Venango County before 1:30 a.m. on July 15 for a disturbance involving a discharged firearm.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a 21-year-old Franklin man was drinking alcohol while hanging out with others. The 21-year-old allegedly became violent, threatened to kill one of the individuals and later fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic pistol in the air near occupied properties.

The pistol was seized by police and criminal charges have been filed.