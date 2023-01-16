(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Franklin are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for theft of copper wire at a Penelec Substation in Venango County.

According to a PSP report, between Nov. 24, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, PSP Franklin responded to the Penelec Substation, located in the 2300 block of Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, for reports of criminal mischief and theft.

The PSP report states Penelec employees reported to police that a suspect or suspects reportedly cut a portion of the security fence to get into the substation. While inside the secured area, the suspect/s cut copper ground wires from the security fence and three different steel structures.

A “significant” amount of commercial copper wire was reportedly taken from the substation.

The investigation is ongoing. PSP asks anyone with information to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.