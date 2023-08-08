Police say a father and child discovered what they thought were discarded human remains in a creek in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania. (WBRE)

Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Venango County church was the victim of a burglary and vandalism over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit is investigating a burglary at the Saint Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emlenton Boro, Venango County. The police report states the incident happened Sunday, August 6 around 8:22 a.m.

Suspect/s allegedly entered the church and destroyed church property. Multiple items were reported stolen. Also, two fire extinguishers were set off throughout the church and social hall, leaving a dry chemical powder throughout the building.

State Police report the estimated cost from the incident is $6,000.

PSP Franklin is asking for the public’s help for any information.