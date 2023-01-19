(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed.

The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. 11 that had been left outside in “inclement weather” and that it was believed the dog had not been fed in over a week.

When Troopers arrived to the property on Jan. 11 at Fawn Ln in Oilcreek Township, Venango County, they found a dog tied to a chain, with no food or water, in an area that was nothing but mud. Troopers report the dog was malnourished and had ribs showing.

When Troopers spoke with the dog’s owner, she reportedly stated the dog was “too wild” so she kept it outside, and that when she fed the dog outside it would eat really fast, then throw up the food.

She also reportedly stated that she had never taken the dogs to the vet or had licenses for them.

Inside of the home, another dog was found, along with puppies. However, the owner told Troopers two of the puppies had died within the last week of being born.

The owner did surrender the dogs to state police when given the opportunity. Two dogs, and six puppies were removed from the home and taken to the Venango County Humane Society. The vet told Troopers the dog that was being held outside was skinny, and the other dogs were flea infested.

The Venango County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the removal of the dogs. An investigation is ongoing.