(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A one-vehicle accident in Venango County has led to the death of a Pennsylvania teenager.

According to an Oct. 18 police report, a Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Route 2006 (Bredinsburg Road) in Cranberry Township at 3:33 p.m. on Oct. 1 when the driver lost control and the car began to fishtail.

The Toyota drove off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment and guide rail. It was then sent airborne through a wooded area hitting a tree and then overturning.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Amara Parsons, of Knox, PA, was pronounced dead at the scene by police. A 19-year-old Seneca man was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash and was transported to the hospital on suspected minor injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No additional information has been given at this time.