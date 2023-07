Venango Co., PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Venango County man is dead after a single-car crash Friday evening.

That crash took place along Ridgeview Road in Plum Township around 6:00 p.m. Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rod Urey, 57, of Cooperstown, PA was travelling along the road when he failed to make a left turn and hit a tree.