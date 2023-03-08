(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One lucky Venango County lottery player recently won $268,312.70 in an online Pennsylvania Lottery game.

The game was Premier Jackpot, an instant game with a progressive jackpot. The windfall was announced on March 7.

March is problem gambling awareness month. Pennsylvania Lottery recommends players set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to promote responsible play. Program gamblers also can take a cool-off break or self-exclude for six months, one year or five years.

The Problem Gambling Helpline is available by calling (800) 426-2537.