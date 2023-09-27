Do you have concerns, complaints, suggestions or feedback on this year’s Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) construction and maintenance work?

PennDOT is inviting residents to share feedback on an online survey available until Oct. 20. This year, crews completed 161 state and local bridges.

Additionally, more than 3,100 roadway miles were improved — including over 1,000 miles of paving.

State officials say the 24-question survey is one way they look for educational opportunities and areas of success or potential improvement. You can find a link to that survey here.