Teachers from across the country, including one from Warren County, were invited to the “happiest place on earth” for the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration.

Fifty teachers were chosen from thousands of applicants to be honored at Disney World in Orlando, Florida over Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Imagination Campus.

Amy Extein, a math teacher at Sheffield Area Middle and High School and a huge Disney fan, was one of two teachers from Pennsylvania to represent the state in Disney.

After Extein’s last visit to Disney she filled out the application and never thought she would get chosen. So when she got the invite in January, Extein says she screamed with excitement and jumped for joy.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Extein went down to Orlando and walked in a parade with 49 other teachers from around the country, people she now frequently talks with.

“We have online lesson plans that we collaborate and work together, and it was really nice to hear from them, and hear what their experience(s) were from teaching from different parts around the nation,” said Amy Extein, math teacher, Sheffield Area Middle/High School.

During her trip, she got lots of Disney merchandise, including the ears she wore while talking with Fontaine.

She says the custom ears adds another set to her collection.

To be in one of Extein’s favorite places and to be recognized for her dedication as a teacher, she says it was an incredible experience.

“As we were walking down Main Street with a sign that we were one of the 50 teachers, I think all of us were just in tears as the crowds were cheering us on and telling us how much they appreciate us as teachers, because we don’t hear that very often,” said Extein.