Youngsville, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County couple’s lives just got over a million dollars richer thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery presented a commemorative check to the winner of a $1.86 million jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket from the June 20 drawing.

The check presentation was held at Brokenstraw Beverage Inc., located at 29100 Route 6, Youngsville, where the winning ticket was sold. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner was 53-year-old Kevin Tome, of Warren County, according to a release. Tome said his luck began with a shirt he put on the wrong way.

Pictured: Winner Kevin Tome with his wife, Heather

“I get up in the early morning, when it’s still dark,” said Tome. “So I put my shirt on inside out that day. When I bought the ticket, the lady at the counter said, ‘You know your shirt is on the wrong way.’ That’s the day I won! I think it turned out to be good luck.”

Tome went on to say this prize will help him pay for college tuition for his two daughters and purchase a new car.

“Advice I have for other players out there is you have to play to win, and wear your shirt inside out, it might be your lucky charm,” he added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Congratulations to Kevin, who won big on Match 6. Whether it’s Match 6 or our recent other big jackpots like Powerball and Mega Millions, we remind players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

The release states this Match 6 jackpot ran between May 21, 2023, through June 20, 2023, and generated more than $10.1 million in sales — an estimated profit of $4.1 million.

The game’s record jackpot was a $7.3 million prize won by a single winning ticket sold in Cambria County for the Oct. 3, 2013, drawing.