Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —About 300 gallons of vegetable oil were stolen from a Tonawanda, New York company.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this happened between 8 a.m. on June 9 to just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 near the 27,000 block of Route 6 in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County. The oil is valued at $2,100.

No other information has been given at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-728-3600.