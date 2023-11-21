Editor’s Note: The county where the dog was found has been updated.

Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An animal cruelty report led police to find a dead dog on the premises.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Corry was called for an animal cruelty incident at a house on Spencer Road in Columbus Township around 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 17. Once on the scene, troopers found a deceased dog tied to a cable under a crawl space under the east side of the home.

PSP contacted the Warren County Humane Society to assist in this case. On Nov. 20, troopers served a search warrant at the home where the humane society then removed the dog.

No other animals were found at the residence. Police continue to investigate this incident.