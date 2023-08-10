Pittsfield, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Take part in the joys of carnival food and rides, live bands, car shows, horse competitions and much more for this year’s Warren County Fair!

The fair takes place all day from Aug. 6 to 12 with Aug. 13 having the “Church Services — Ellwood National Forge Show” at 10 a.m. General exhibits are released between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For the rest of this week, Thursday is Keybank Day, Friday is PNC Bank Day and Saturday is Northwest Bank Day.

The fair features:

Local arts and crafts

Live music (e.g. Jake Worthington and Freebird: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)

Horse shows (e.g. Warren County Silver Cup)

Livestock sales

Family shows and more!

The fairgrounds are located at 230 Barton Run Rd, Pittsfield, PA — just off Route 6 and halfway between Warren and Corry, PA.

There is also an entrance on Route 27 north of Pittsfield, PA, onto Hickory Lane. The grounds are 25-30 miles south of Interstate 86, 50 miles east of Interstate 79 and about 70 miles north of Interstate 80.

To find out everything that’s in store for the week, click here. You can also find daily updates on the fair’s Facebook page.