Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A detour will be in place in Warren County this weekend as work to replace the bridge over Lenhart Run continues.

The detour will be in place along Route 62 in Pleasant Township, Warren County in connection with a project to replace the bridge over Lenhart Run.

The bridge was built in 1928, rehabilitated in 1976, and is classified in poor condition.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports a detour will be in place Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 26 and Aug. 27), using Route 62, Route 127, Tidioute Creek Road (Route 3009), Route 27, and Route 6. A truck detour will be posted using Route 62, Route 36, Route 27, and Route 6.

One lane of the bridge is expected to reopen on Monday, with traffic controlled by a temporary signal.

A weekend detour can be expected again on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.

Visit 511pa.com for real-time traffic delays, detours, road closures and more.