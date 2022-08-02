(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County.

A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered dark and foggy conditions at around 55 mph — it was 4:55 a.m. Unaware of the approaching Dodge, a horse was standing in the westbound lane of Route 6.

The driver wasn’t able to stop in time. The horse was struck by the front passenger bumper.

The Intrepid was “damaged but drivable,” according to the PSP. The horse, however, suffered serious injuries. The driver reportedly drove the rest of the way to work before calling PSP.

“No traffic citation was filed in conjunction with this crash due to this crash being caused by an environmental factor and no operator error,” the PSP reported.