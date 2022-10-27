A fire rekindled Thursday morning in Columbus Township, Warren County, after crews spent more than two hours putting the fire out Wednesday night.

The house fire broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday, and crews were able to get it under control. However, the fire rekindled around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene Thursday morning to the home on College Street for a rekindled structure fire.

The Corry Fire Chief told us the roof of the house was in flames upon arrival. He also said with the house being recently remodeled, it made it more difficult to put the fire out due to the multiple layers.

After about an hour on scene, crews were able to get the rekindled fire under control.

Everyone did make it out of the house safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.