(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County bridge was closed due to deteriorating conditions.

According to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release, the bridge carrying Kane Road (Route 3014) over Brokenstraw Creek in Pittsfield Township, Warren County was closed on Friday due to deck deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection.

The 92-foot steel I-beam bridge, which is located between Old Garland Road (Route 3014) and Route 27, was built in 1958. It is posted with a weight limit of 20 tons, 30 tons for combination loads.

The bridge is rated in poor condition and is on a six-month inspection cycle. It’s used by approximately 400 vehicles a day, on average.

A detour is posted using Cole Hill Road (Route 3013), Old Garland Road (Route 3014), Davey Hill Road (Route 3007), Route 27 and Kane Road (Route 3014).

PennDOT is evaluating options to determine whether the bridge will be removed, replaced or rehabilitated. More information is available online.