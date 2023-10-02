Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The lane restrictions in place on Route 6 in Warren County will be changing next week and will remain in place through the end of the construction season this year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports the eastbound lanes of Route 6 in Warren County will be shifting from the Warren Visitors Bureau to Robin Lane starting next week as work continues to preserve the bridge over Morse Run.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction on the westbound side of the roadway.

PennDOT reports the restrictions will remain in place through the end of the construction season, which is early November 2023.

The work is part of a two-year Route 6 project that includes paving 4 miles of roadway and preserving three bridges in Conewango and Pleasant townships and the City of Warren.

Visit 511pa.com for the most up to date information on lane restrictions, detours, traffic and more.