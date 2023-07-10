Warren, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fugitive Michael Burham is still at large after escaping prison early Friday morning, and several closures in the Warren area have been announced amid the manhunt.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison overnight Thursday into Friday by climbing on exercise equipment and using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window. He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was captured in May in South Carolina following a two-week manhunt.

Burham is accused of raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire, then kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint in Warren County.

A manhunt is underway for Burham once again, who is described as a “survivalist” with military training, prepared to withstand the elements and conceal himself.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said at a press conference over the weekend that police have located some small campsites and stockpiles in the forest near the prison they believe are associated with Burham.

He was last seen wearing an orange/white striped jump suit, a denim jacket and Crocs.

Police: Michael Burham, 34

City of Warren Police report he is considered “very dangerous” and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to 911 or the Jamestown Police Department tip line at 716-483-8477.

The police department is asking residents in the Warren County area to review their security cameras from July 6 at 11:20 p.m. through July 7 at 12:20 a.m. for any potential footage of Burham.

Several closures in Warren County were announced Monday amid the search for Burham:

On Monday, July 10, the City of Warren Playground Program is closed. The Facebook post states “stay safe and be vigilant, hopefully we will be able to reopen soon.”

is closed. The Facebook post states “stay safe and be vigilant, hopefully we will be able to reopen soon.” Warren County School District summer programming scheduled at Beaty Warren Middle School for Monday, July 10, 2023, has been cancelled. This includes 21st Century, LEAP, the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), and all SFSP meal preparation for City of Warren playground sites.



Warren City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Warren County EMA, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Warren County Sheriff, Chautauqua County Sheriff, Jamestown (NY) Police, Bradford City Police, and Pennsylvania Game Commission are using ground assets (foot, K-9, motorized) and aerial resources (drones and aircraft) in the search for Burham.

An Incident Command Post has been established at the Warren County Courthouse in Warren. Police are advising the public to not approach or try to apprehend Burham.

The U.S. Marshal is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to Burham’s arrest. Warren County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward.