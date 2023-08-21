Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Michael Burham, the murder suspect who escaped Warren County Prison in July, appeared in court for preliminary hearings Monday morning.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison on July 6 and was captured by the United States Border Patrol after a nine-day manhunt across the Warren area on July 15.

Before he escaped from the prison, Burham faced kidnapping charges for allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple back in May.

Michael Burham appears in Warren County Courthouse

Monday morning, we heard from one of the victims, 68-year-old Jessica Anundson who describes what happened to her on May 20 of this year. She said she had plans to attend her granddaughter’s soccer game when she found Michael Burham in her garage.

According to her testimony, Burham kidnapped Anundson and her 89-year-old husband at gunpoint. Burham then took the couple on an 18-hour trip to South Carolina, dropping them off in a cemetery.

Additional charges were added on Monday and Burham now faces multiple counts related to the kidnapping.

Micheal Burham is also being charged with a felony count of criminal conspiracy related to his escape on July 6.

