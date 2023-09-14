Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Prison escapee Michael Burham was back inside a Warren County courthouse Thursday morning.

In a preliminary hearing in August, one of the victims testified — 68-year-old Jessica Anundson. At the time of the alleged kidnapping, Burham was wanted for suspected crimes in New York State.

Anundson testified she found Burham in her garage while planning to leave for her granddaughter’s soccer game.

She recalled her and her 89-year-old husband being forced into the car at gunpoint after being told they were going on a trip by Burham. This led to the 18-hour ride to South Carolina where Burham was later captured in May.

On July 6, Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison.

Officer Steve Belcher testified in August at the preliminary hearing saying he saw Burham from the control room climb on top of exercise equipment. As he climbed upward, his feet disappeared into the ceiling.

According to authorities, Burham tied about eight bed sheets together to lower himself down to the ground from the roof.

He was captured after a nine-day manhunt.

Burham appeared before Warren County Judge Gregory Hammond for a formal arraignment Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and escape. His case is ongoing.

A date has been scheduled for Burham to appear back in Warren County Court on Monday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m.