(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident in Warren County sent a Ripley, New York man to the hospital.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this crash occurred on March 3 at 10:11 a.m. as a Jeep was heading eastbound on SR 426. For unknown reasons, the Jeep proceeded off the righthand side of the roadway and struck a guide wire to a utility pole.

After the impact, the car continued down the road, drove over a culvert where it crossed the roadway, and came to a stop in a ditch, blocking the westbound traffic near Carol Hill Road.

The driver suffered a minor injury to his left eye and was transported to Corry Memorial Hospital. The Corry Fire Department and EmergyCare assisted on the scene.