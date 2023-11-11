The veterans appreciation continued into Warren County Saturday.

The Warren County Veterans Council held a veterans appreciation dinner for vets and their immediate family members at Russell Fire Hall Station 54 free of charge.

Dolores Stec, a member of the council, said the dinner provided fellowship and allowed the vets to share stories.

Stec said this is the sixth dinner with 150 people in attendance.

She said this turn out was better than expected being that this is the first dinner back since the pandemic.