Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania flags have been ordered to half-staff in honor of fallen Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief Timothy “TJ” Johnson.

According to the Warren County government’s Facebook, Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered Commonwealth flags on all Warren County facilities, public buildings and grounds to immediately fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Timothy “TJ” Johnson.

The flags will be lowered to half-staff until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Johnson passed away in the line of duty on Oct. 17 at Warren General Hospital after he responded to an EMS call on Oct. 16 and suffered from an unexpected medical emergency. He was 56 years old.

A funeral procession for Johnson is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 starting at 8:30 a.m., according to the Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The department asks that anyone who plans to attend to reach out to Rich Barrett at (814) 730-7558 to confirm.

The full timeline breakdown of the Oct. 21 funeral procession can be found below:

Currently, U.S. and Commonwealth Flags are lowered in honor of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, Oct. 12, and will remain lowered until Tuesday, Oct. 24.