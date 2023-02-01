A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center of the roadway when an SUV, traveling south, struck Steele.

Steele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. The Warren County Coroner’s Officer, Russell VFD, Conewango Twp. Police and Koebley’s Towing assisted in the crash.