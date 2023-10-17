(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released project plans for the rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Route 59 over Kinzua Creek (Allegheny Reservoir) in Mead Township, Warren County.

The bridge is located on Route 59 (Kinzua Drive) within the Allegheny National Forest between the intersection with Route 6 and the intersection with Route 321.

This bridge rehabilitation project will involve structural steel repairs to the truss members, concrete repairs to the bridge piers and abutments, bearing replacements and a navigational lighting system replacement.

PennDOT is displaying these plans in part so the public can comment on the project’s potential effect on the historic preservation of the bridge.

Work is expected to begin during the 2024 construction season. To see the plans online or for more information on this project, you can visit PennDOT’s website.

If you are unable to access the information online, you can contact PennDOT Project Manager Mark Nicholson, P.E., at manicholso@pa.gov or 814-678-7057.