(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– PennDOT is inviting members of the public to their free public education session on the roundabout set to open on Market Street in the City of Warren later this year.

The single-lane roundabout will connect the intersections on Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006), and Water Street.

During the meeting, PennDOT will be offering drivers tips on using the improved intersection as well as safety tips for navigating roundabouts and is set to take place Wednesday, July 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Allegheny Community Center located at 42 Clark Street.

Crews have been working on the new intersection since May of last year and includes building sidewalks and crosswalks, truck aprons and updated lighting and drainage.

The project is currently in its second phase which includes detours for Market Street north and southbound traffic as well as westbound traffic on Pennsylvania Ave.

Stage three will include opening another part of the roundabout for westbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue coming from Market Street wile eastbound traffic will continue to use part of the roundabout and take about four weeks to finish.

The fourth and final phase includes the finishing layer of paving and updates to street lighting and is currently planned to take place in August and is estimated to take about four weeks to finish.

For more information on the Market Street Roundabout Project, including a complete timeline on the construction, check out PennDOT’s website here.