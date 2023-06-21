(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth over $1.8 million from the Tuesday, June 20 drawing was sold in Warren County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 7-14-19-22-29-39, to win the $1,860,000 jackpot prize. Brokenstraw Beverage Inc., 29100 Route 6, Youngsville, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Pennsylvania Lottery players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.