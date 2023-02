Pennsylvania State Police have been on the lookout for a man who may have wandered away from UPMC Hamot Monday morning.

He is identified as 73-year-old James Kerven of Glade Township in Warren. He is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and skin, and is described as either American Indian or non-Hispanic Alaskan by heritage.

Kerven was last seen wearing a dark blue blazer, gray sweatpants, gray socks with no shoes, and has long black hair. He was last seen traveling north on State Street in Erie.