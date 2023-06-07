As stage two of the Warren Roundabout Project is set to begin next week, people who live and work nearby are reacting to the project thus far and if they feel it is needed in the area.

Opinions on the roundabout project vary among people as stage two is set to take to place shortly with traffic switches following on June 19.

A press officer of PennDOT said stage two of the Warren Roundabout Project will involve opening a portion of it to eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue while westbound traffic on Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue will be detoured.

“So, you’ll see us over there in the northwest quadrant getting all of that roadway work done to lay the base for the roundabout and then we’ll come back and do all the final paving,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT press officer.

Harry said this phase will involve sidewalks and mountable curbs along with detours that are specific for vehicles as there will be a car detour and a truck detour. She said it’s imperative that trucks follow the truck detour.

“These types of projects are always a little bit different even when it’s a roundabout and there’s a lot of unique challenges that go along with them, so we know there’s a lot of interest in this project,” Harry said.

One citizen said he feels the roundabout will not add anything of substance to the area.

“Stupid, it sucks, no cause for it, somebody put some money in their pocket never been a backup, never been issues, no accidents, fender bender here and there nothing,” said Tom Buchanan, a concerned citizen.

But not everyone is against it. We spoke with two people who said they feel it might serve a purpose or even help regulate traffic.

“I think they’re terrible so I’m hopeful that this is a good thing,” said Adrienne Hines, a Warren County resident. “There’s probably a reason for it that I’m not aware of.”

“I don’t know why it was decided that we needed one, but I think it’s going to be alright when it gets in and people will be used to it,” said fellow Warren County resident Kari Swanson.

Harry said stage two will take approximately six weeks to complete, for more information on closures and detours, check out the PennDOT website here.