Warren County residents and a business owner continue to react to the construction taking place during the Warren County Roundabout Project.

According to PennDOT, the project is expected to move into stage four on Thursday. This stage includes final updates to street lighting — as well as landscaping and other finishing work.

The work is expected to take about four weeks to complete and will require short-term lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Residents and a business owner in Warren County gave their reactions to the project as it nears completion.

“I just think it’s going to be an even bigger pain in the butt and the truckers are going to have more issues than ever trying to get around,” said Amy Gibson, a Warren County resident.

“I don’t see too big of a deal with it, I think it’s great. It makes traffic flow a lot smoother,” said Mark Davis, a fellow Warren County resident.

“It’s been a struggle this summer though — keeping everything going and trying to encourage people to come in and support your local businesses,” said Victoria Boehmer, owner of Tybout House in Warren.

PennDOT said drivers should yield to vehicles already in the roundabout, never stop inside the circle and signal before exiting.