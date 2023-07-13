Drivers be alert as more work is being done on a highway in Warren County.

Paving work is scheduled to begin on Route 6 in the Youngsville Borough starting Monday, July 17, from Thatcher Lane (near Country Fair) to Dollar General (near Railroad Street).

Motorists will encounter a lane restriction with traffic controlled by flaggers and should expect delays during peak travel times.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when in work zones and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Check on daily updates and conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com.