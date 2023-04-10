the road roller is rolling in a new layer of asphalt

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $4.3 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride in parts of Warren County is scheduled to start next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The project will be paving 7.5 miles of roadway on Route 62 (Market Street) from Hatch Run Road to the New York State Line in Conewango and Pine Grove Townships, Warren Co.

Construction is set to begin on April 17 and is expected to be completed by May 2024.

PennDOT warns motorists they may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should also be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, Pa. The contract cost is $4,293,777.77, which will be paid with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

