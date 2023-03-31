(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New detours will be put in place as construction for the City of Warren roundabout is set to begin.

As major physical work gets underway at the intersection of Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006), and Water Street in the City of Warren, Warren County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists that detours will be in place for some traffic.

The improvement project includes the construction of a single-lane roundabout with sidewalks, crosswalks, truck aprons and updated lighting and drainage.

Work will be completed in stages and require detours and traffic controlled by flaggers.

Starting Monday, April 3, traffic on Market Street southbound wanting to access Route 62 southbound will have to use the detour posted using Route 6, Laurel Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and Ludlow Street. Traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound will be detoured using Pennsylvania Avenue westbound to Ludlow Street to Route 6 to Glade Bridge to Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound.

During the first stage, a portion of the roundabout construction will occur mainly in the existing intersection. Westbound traffic will continue to use one lane of the existing roadway. This phase is expected to take approximately two months to complete.

Changes in traffic patterns and additional information can be found on the Market Street Roundabout page.