(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Human skeletal remains have been found in an abandoned shed in Warren County, Pennsylvania State Police are reporting.

According to PA State Police in Corry, troopers discovered suspected human skeletal remains on June 6 inside an abandoned shed on a property on Kidder Road in Freehold Township, Warren County.

The police report states the death investigation is ongoing at this time.

