(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are investigating after a suspect caused $9,000 in damage in Warren County.

Around 9:20 a.m. on July 8, Pennsylvania State Police in Corry was contacted by an 80-year-old Columbus, Pennsylvania, resident regarding damage done to an LED sign at his business.

Once on the scene, officers discovered the sign was damaged between July 1 and July 5. The total damage was worth $9,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-663-2043.