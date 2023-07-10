BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Michael Burham escaped from jail in Warren County, Pennsylvania just before midnight on July 6 and has been on the run from police since. Here is a timeline of events in this case – check back for updates.

***

Burham is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, N.Y. earlier this spring. He evaded police for nearly two weeks after that incident, allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania before hiding out in South Carolina. He was eventually captured and brought back to Western New York in late June before being extradited to Pennsylvania to face kidnapping charges. Charges have not yet been filed in relation to Hodgkin’s death.

May 11: Jamestown police find a woman’s body and respond to a car fire.

May 12: The deceased woman is identified as 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, a mother of three children ages 8, 11 and 14.

May 22: Burham, considered a “prime suspect” in Hodgkin’s killing, allegedly kidnaps a couple in Pennsylvania while on the run.

May 24: Burham is captured in South Carolina after leading police on a manhunt that stretched nearly two weeks.

June 14: Burham appears in federal court in Buffalo before being extradited to Pennsylvania.

July 6: Burham breaks out of Warren County Jail using exercise equipment and bed sheets. He was last seen at 11:20 p.m.

July 8: Police say they believe that Burham is still in the nearby area and announce a reward of $7,500 from the U.S. Marshals and $2,000 from the Warren County Crime Stoppers for information leading to his capture.

July 9: Police announce they found a stockpile of supplies they believe belongs to Burham.

July 10: Pennsylvania State Police say they believe Burham continues to be in the nearby area and remain confident he will be captured.