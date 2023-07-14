As the search for Michael Burham continues, state police said people should not cancel their plans of camping in the Warren area.

We wanted to see if campers in the area are worried about their safety, or not worried at all.

We stopped by one Warren County campground; it was bit of a mix of people scared and on edge, while others were not afraid.

The campground we stopped by sits right on the Allegheny River. Folks at the campground have seen many helicopters and police in the area looking for the escapee.

“I mean, I am not going to live in fear the rest of the year. I don’t like it but what are you going to do about it? I still have to do me business, right?” said Francis Florentine, camper.

But he is not taking any chances.

“We lock the camper up now…and always looking,” Florentine said.

Doug Morton stays there during the summer and enjoys fishing in the river.

He said the manhunt does not bother him. But for his wife, It’s another story.

“She’s scared to death, she is scared, she called me last night ‘make sure the doors and windows are locked and shut the windows in the garage,’” Morton said.

He said he’s never experienced a situation like this before, but he is not letting it bother him.

“It doesn’t bother me, it’s all national forest, he could be anywhere. It was very obvious that something was going on because when I went up the river in the boat, I went up into Warren, and he was with me in the boat, and the helicopters constantly flying back and forth. Back and forth and we’re having to pay for that.”

Campers said they have not noticed any other campers staying inside side more or less people camping because of the manhunt.