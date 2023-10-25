(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Warren County Commissioners have accepted a bid for repairs to the Warren County Prison roof following the high profile escape of Michael Burham back in July 2023.

During the Monday work session, the commissioners stated they received a bid from Industrial Welding & Fabricating Co. (IWF) for $128,374; adding razor wire would cost an additional $3,218.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison on July 6 and was captured following a nine-day manhunt. He escaped by climbing on top of exercise equipment. He then tied bed sheets together to lower himself from the roof.

On July 12, the Warren County Board of Commissioners and the Prison Board announced they met and reviewed data associated with Burham’s escape on July 6, and released a statement addressing jail security, supporting Warren County’s Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.

Repairs were ordered for the prison yard’s roof, which is a 40-foot by 40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the facility. The space was also ordered to be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and the exercise equipment to be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

During the Wednesday, Oct. 25 Warren County Commissioner Meeting, a motion to award and proceed with the bid for Warren County Prison roof yard repairs was approved.

Industrial Welding & Fabricating Co. (IWF) of Jamestown, NY was awarded the bid for $131,592, which includes adding razor wire to the roof.

The commissioners noted the bid met all requirements and was within budget. The funds will be coming from ARPA funding.