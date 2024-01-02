The Warren County District Attorney announced he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in 2025.

The DA said he is not resigning and is prepared to put up a fight should he be forced out of office.

Robert Greene has announced he will not seek re-election for a fourth term saying, “12 years of working for the government is enough. I feel I can better represent the people and make a larger impact on freedom in the private sector.”

“I fought for years about the fact that the laws regarding cannabis are not just, and there are currently one million give or take medical marijuana cardholders in Pennsylvania that are having their rights taken from them,” said Greene.

Greene admitted that he is in violation of what he calls “draconian” cannabis federal law, and as a result, some government officials advocate that he should lose his Second Amendment rights.

“I haven’t got a knock on my door from the sheriff yet asking for my conceal carry permit back, but it could happen,” Greene added.

Another reason he is fighting for cannabis laws is for veterans.

“There are a lot of veterans that have PTSD, that have different ailments, and they should be able to use a plant instead of prescribed narcotics or prescribed pills,” he said.

While Greene is not resigning, he said if he is pressured to leave office he will fight that decision.

“The legislature will say that you no longer can be the District Attorney, but I will be fighting that to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. I think I’m well within my rights.”

Greene also said he believes he is defending the Constitution, and if someone wants to challenge him on that, he looks forward to it.

Tuesday afternoon, he received a letter from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office revoking his license to carry.