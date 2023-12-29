(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Warren County’s district attorney announced this week he will not be seeking re-election in 2024 while also opening up about personally using cannabis and acquiring a medical marijuana card.

In his announcement, Warren County District Attorney Robert Greene said 12 years of working for the government is enough for him and confessed to using cannabis for most of his life and recently obtained his medical marijuana card.

Though a long-time user and advocate for marijuana, Greene said he never drove or made legal decisions while under the influence.

“I have never, nor would I, drive or make legal decisions affecting people’s lives when I was incapable of doing so due to cannabis use. I use cannabis responsibly and have not been shy about my advocacy for legalizing marijuana which has been used by humans for over 5,000 years for medicine, religion and recreation,” Greene said.

Greene pointed out the medicinal benefits marijuana can provide for conditions ranging from glaucoma to cancer while also calling current federal laws “draconian.”

He also acknowledged potential issues with legalization such as driving and overuse but also how much more potent marijuana has become, saying clear regulation is a must for medical and recreational use. Greene said current regulations leave citizens, prosecutors and law enforcement confused about what is legal and what isn’t.

Marijuana is currently listed as a Schedule 1 drug making it federally illegal under all circumstances with no current medical use and a high potential for abuse. In September 2023, the United States Department of Health recommended rescheduling cannabis as a Schedule 3 to the DEA. This would allow national legal studies while also being able to be prescribed by a physician.

Greene also said with a medical marijuana card, citizens would be able to purchase labeled and regulated medical cannabis so long as producers follow regulations as opposed to purchasing cannabis off the street he said could be cut with other more harmful drugs such as fentanyl.

“Today, if you buy a bag of weed, you got to hope it’s not laced with fentanyl or other hard drugs. However, if you get a medical marijuana card … then you can buy labeled, quality medical cannabis,” said Greene.

Greene was first elected as the Warren County District Attorney in 2013 and is in the midst of his third term, he also currently serves on the PA District Attorneys Association board of directors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, Greene said he is looking for a like-minded cannabis company that shares his opinions while also saying he is proud of his work as DA and having the opportunity to work with the heroes of Warren County.

