Families with children in the Warren County School District have been waiting anxiously on a decision regarding the possible consolidation of schools.

Six options were presented Monday night as the board looked to chip away at any sort of solid plan.

To help them in that process, the board was given a plethora of information, including focus studies for each option and interviewing teachers support staff and community stakeholders.

“Teachers are definitely concerned about student mental health and the impact that any of the potential options might have on them. They’re hearing firsthand from students some of the concerns they have,” said Jacqui Cherabone, organized focus groups.

Another concern with how things currently are for teachers is how thinly they’re being spread.

One Spanish teacher, for example, has to teach three different levels of Spanish to students in one classroom during one period.

Administrators claim that a merger would allow for more courses to be offered, both college prep and elective, but community leaders said a consolidation would feel like the loss of a community identity.

“Many of these are community schools that the businesses benefit from after a sports activity or a play. So there’s a concern there over the loss of business, loss of revenue and the impact that it would have on folks that come into the community,” Cherabone added.

The only group not heard from?

The students — but they’re working on adding their feedback next.

“It’s really a matter of giving those at multiple stakeholder levels the opportunity to have a voice in the process. To hear firsthand from them: What are the concerns they’re seeing? What are the potential benefits?” said Cherabone.