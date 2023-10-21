A Warren County fire chief who died earlier this week was laid to rest Saturday.

Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief Timothy “TJ” Johnson died in the line of duty on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

According to the volunteer fire department, Johnson suffered a medical emergency after returning from an EMS call. Johnson was an active member of the volunteer fire department for the last 37 years.

In accordance with the Commonwealth flag code – Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in warren county to fly at half staff in honor of Johnson through Oct. 21.