Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Warren County Jail is planning for security improvements and an ongoing policy review in light of murder suspect Michael Burham’s recent escape.

Warren County Board of Commissioners and the Prison Board announced they met and reviewed data associated with Burham’s escape on July 6, and released a statement addressing jail security, supporting Warren County’s Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.

That review has led to repair orders on the prison yard’s roof, which is a 40-foot by 40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the facility. The space will also be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and the exercise equipment be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

The immediate structural fixes are expected to be completed before the end of the week. Several longer-term upgrades will begin immediately and be completed in the next few weeks.

In the short term, on the request of the Warren County District Attorney, Rob Greene, the Prison Board and Commissioners will potentially be working with the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections (PADOC) to thoroughly evaluate the facility and its policies to find weaknesses and recommend improvements.

At noon on Wednesday, July 12, the commissioners met to review and vote on a potential contract with PADOC to fully investigate the Warren County Prison. It’s important to note that this is an added measure as PADOC inspects the facility annually. Watch live in the player above.

During the news conference, Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston stated the caged yard area Burham escaped from is essentially a box on the top level of the jail. The roof has a square hole in it that has a chain link fence on top of steel girders. A small portion of the fence beams were broken, which allowed Burham to escape through the roof.

Every aspect of the jail’s security is being evaluated and any gaps will be corrected, Eggleston noted.

The Warren County Prison is monitored remotely, which means the prison has cameras watching anyone who goes into the exercise area. Eggleston stated in the news conference that the amount of time it took Burham to escape from the roof was quicker than anyone could respond, and that in order to change that they would completely need to reconfigure the jail and triple staff.

Burham reportedly moved up through the roof “very quickly,” ran to the other end, got down the rope and got out before he could be stopped. He was in the exercise area with three other inmates at the time of his escape, but was the only one that attempted to escape.

The night of his escape, there were 87 inmates in the jail; the maximum for that facility is 140.

Warren County Commissioners are in charge of the budget associated with the jail, are part of the prison board, and are responsible for staffing. Eggleston stated it has already been discussed that money will be allocated to expand the security on that roof complex.

Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State Police is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. in Youngsville, Pa., to update the public on the search for Burham. We will stream that news conference live on YourErie.com.