(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Warren County Board of Elections is reissuing absentee ballots this week due to an error.

According to the board of elections, during the week of Monday, October 16, 233 voters received absentee ballots with an incorrect request to vote for “no more than three commissioners.” Voters cannot vote for more than two commissioners in a general election in Pennsylvania.

The error affected only absentee ballots. No regular mail-in ballots were affected.

“This error is unfortunate but should have a minimal effect. The race for commissioner is currently unchallenged on the ballot as there are three candidates for three elected positions,” Warren County Board of Elections member Jeff Eggleston stated.

The Warren County Board of Elections reminds voters to complete their ballots and mail them using the provided Declaration Envelope, or to return the ballot in person to the Warren County Courthouse, 204 Fourth Avenue, Warren, PA 16365.

The election board is urging absentee voters to turn in a revised ballot as their vote will not count if they voted for three candidates for commissioner.

However, if you already turned in your ballot, all other votes will be counted as usual if you did vote for three candidates for commissioner.