A study shows that Pennsylvania counties are projected to see a decline in population in the next 26 years.

According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, Warren County will see an 11% decrease by the year 2050.

Tricia Durbin, chair of the Warren Co. Commissioner, said work is being done to change that course of events.

She said a comprehensive plan called “Warren Works” is in place to help potentially reverse the trend.

“We know that the governor has talked about tourism and recreation and we are very much an area that has both of those as opportunities living along the Allegheny River, so we are really going to try to emphasize that and see if that can be another asset to use in our community chest,” said Durbin.

Other projections include Erie County seeing a 0.3% increase by 2050 and Crawford County seeing a 4.7% decline.