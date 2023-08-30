(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The road closure and detour in Warren County for work on Route 62 over Lenhart Run has been rescheduled because of equipment issues.

PennDOT reports the closure of the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run has been rescheduled to take place the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10.

One lane of the bridge is expected to be reopened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 11, with traffic controlled by a temporary signal.

A car detour will be posted using Route 62, Route 127, Tidioute Creek Road (Route 3009), Route 27 and Route 6. A truck detour will be posted using Route 62, Route 36, Route 27 and Route 6.

Another weekend detour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

The roadway was scheduled to be closed Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 but was delayed due to equipment-related issues, according to PennDOT.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Visit 511pa.com for real-time traffic delays, detours, road closures and more.