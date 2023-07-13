The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has moved on to the second stage of the roundabout located in Warren County.

The intersection of Market Street and Pennsylvania Ave is starting to come to life as people can see the roundabout beginning to take shape. Workers are completing the inner circle along with the truck apron and curb.

Jill Harry, a representative from PennDOT, said that people will start using the roundabout before the project is finished. She added they will have a final paving once the crew completes all the curbs, sidewalks and drains.

Until then, Harry reminds drivers to pay attention to the detour signs.

“We are experiencing some issues with the trucks following the car detours instead of the truck detours so we really ask that those drivers of larger vehicles follow the correct detour both for the safety of our workers and the efficiency of traffic because it’s not designed for them to go through that intersection right now in that particular corner where it’s being detoured,” said Harry.

She also said that the landscape located in the center of the roundabout will be chosen by the city and an appointed gardening club once it’s complete.