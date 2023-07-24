Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Phase three of a construction project in Warren County is set to begin.

Work on the single-lane roundabout at Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006) and Water Street in the City of Warren is expected to move into the third stage of work on July 26, 2023.

Stage 3 will include the roundabout being opened to eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue as well as for westbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue coming from Market Street.

The intersection will be closed to all traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue westbound and Market Street northbound. The following detours will be in place:

Market Street northbound – Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound to Glade Bridge to Route 6 to Ludlow Street to Pennsylvania Ave to Laurel Street to Route 62 to Market Street.

Pennsylvania Avenue westbound – Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound to Glade Bridge to Route 6 to Ludlow Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

The intersection will be closed to all truck traffic. Trucks and other large vehicles must follow the posted detour and will not be able to turn or turn around in the work area. The posted detours can be found below:

Warren Roundabout Truck Detour

Warren Roundabout Vehicle Detour

Access to all businesses in that area will be maintained throughout the construction process. Stage 3 is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete.

Once the project moves to Stage 4, the roundabout will be open to all traffic with flaggers and short-term lane restrictions as needed.

A public education session for drivers looking for information on the Market Street Roundabout will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Allegheny Community Center, 42 Clark Street, Warren, PA, 16365. The program will include tips on using the improved intersection and general information about safely navigating roundabouts.

Additional information on the Market Street Roundabout construction project or roundabout safety is available online.